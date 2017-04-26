By George! Big turn-out for the annual parade.

Scouting and Guiding members from the Senlac area and Bexhill marched in Battle on Sunday to celebrate St George’s Day.

The sun shone for the long procession which formed up near the Market Square roundabout and followed a route down the High Street to St Mary’s Church.

St George's Day parade in Battle. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170424-072439001

The procession was led by local drumming group Drumskullz followed by Scouting and Guiding groups.

Youngsters, of all ages, from Scouting and Guiding groups also carried colourful flags in the procession. A good crowd of people lined the High Street.

Dignitaries from Rother and Battle Councils gathered on the Abbey Green to welcome the procession as it arrived.

It was followed by a packed service in historic St Mary’s Church were flags and colours were presented.

St George's Day parade in Battle. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170424-071609001

St George's Day parade in Battle. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

St George's Day parade in Battle. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

St George's Day parade in Battle. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

St George's Day parade in Battle. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

