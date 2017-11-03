Property: Period home that overlooks an ancient castle

Interested in a home that looks out directly over a castle? Well this house is for you.

Idyllically located overlooking the Castle Bowling Green and framed by Lewes Castle, Brack Mound Lodge is elevated at the top of Castle Banks, just a few hundred yards from Lewes High Street with its extensive range of shops, public houses and restaurants.

Lewes railway station is within easy reach and provides a regular service to London (London Victoria about 64 minutes) and there are bus links to Brighton also within close proximity of the house.

The A27 lies a short distance to the south of Lewes and provides fast access to the A23/M23, Gatwick Airport and the national motorway network. The coastal, business and entertainment city of Brighton and Hove is some 8 miles distant.

Believed to date back to circa 1760, Brack Mound Lodge is a attached period house which has been considerably improved by the current owner and has a wealth of character and charm.

Features of note include wooden floorboards, quarry tile floors, bay windows and two wood burners, one in the drawing/dining room and one in the sitting room.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of antique pine dressers, with a two oven Aga set underneath a window which overlooks Lewes Castle.

All three double bedrooms are light and open, with the principal bedroom featuring a vaulted ceiling, an elegant freestanding bath, and a casement window with views across the South Downs.

Leading up to the property, there is a brick forecourt with a raised roundel planted with a magnolia grandi flora, with a south easterly facing brick patio seating area, ideal for alfresco dining.

Approached from a door adjacent to the kitchen, is a further sheltered paved garden which receives south and west sunlight and has access onto the quiet lane leading up to Lewes Castle.

The price of the property is £825,000.

To arrange a viewing, or for more information, call Strutt and Parker on 01273 475 411.