Top 10 best-selling crime novels of last five years on Kobo revealed

There’s nothing like a gripping thriller or crime novel to sink your teeth into during your summer holiday.

And one man who knows a thing or two about the genre is Simon Brett OBE. As a crime fiction writer, from novels, plays, TV shows and radio and former president of the Detection Club – a society set up in the 1930s by a group of mystery writers including Agatha Christie and Dorothy L Sayers, who better to give you a guide to the best contemporary crime novels to add to your holiday reading list.

Watch the video where Simon and writer Emma Kenny count down the top 10 best-selling crime novels of all time on Kobo – and find out some fascinating facts about the novels and authors who wrote them.

Top 10 Bestselling Crime Novels of all Time from Kobo

1 One Cold Night - Katia Lief

2 The Husband’s Secret - Liane Moriarty

3 The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo - Stieg Larsson

4 Gone Again - Doug Johnstone

5 The Cuckoo’s Calling - Robert Galbraith

6 The Girl Who Kicked The Hornets’ Nest - Stieg Larsson

7 The Girl Who Played With Fire - Stieg Larsson

8 The Detective’s Daughter - Lesley Thomson

9 Never Tell - Alafair Burke

10 Taken - Jacqui Rose