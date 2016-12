With the festive season upon us Charlotte Pearson gets advice on how to get through in style.

Many of us will have a number of parties and gatherings to attend over the next month so Jane Mather makeup artist, image consultant and personal stylist gives some tips on ways to update your wardrobe.

Jane is based in Laughton, for more information, visit janemather.co.uk

For more features like this visit etcmagn.net