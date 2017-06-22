A famous garden at Pett will be open to visit

The acclaimed garden at Fairlight End Pett will be opening to the public on Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25 as part of the National Garden Society scheme.

The garden has featured in national magazines and on ITV.

It is based at Pett Road, Pett (TN35 4HB).

Gardens Illustrated said of the garden in June 2016: ‘The 18th century house is at the highest point in the garden with views down the slope over abundant borders and velvety lawns that are punctuated by clusters of specimen trees and shrubs.

‘Beyond and below are the wild flower meadows and the ponds with a backdrop of the gloriously unspoilt Wealden landscape.’

The garden was also featured on ITV’s ‘Love your Garden’ with Alan Titchmarsh, 2017. It has steep paths, gravelled areas and unfenced ponds.

For more details about this and other open gardens visit the website www.ngs.org.uk.

