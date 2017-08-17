A-LEVEL RESULTS: Bexhill College students celebrate in style

Bexhill College students are celebrating this morning (Thursday) after a stunning set of A-Level and AS results.

The college says results for both qualifications improved from last year with initial indications showing its A Level pass rate will stand at 99 per cent.

Bexhill College students celebrate their A-Level results

In all, 37 subjects achieved an impressive 100 per cent pass rate, including chemistry, physics, electronics, all modern foreign language subject s and all three English A Levels. Medieval and modern history, further maths, computing, politics, PE, film studies, drama, music and geography also all achieved the 100 per cent pass rate.

An additional eight subjects achieved pass rates in the high 90s. A Bexhill College spokesman said: “This is a fantastic achievement for a non-selective College which prides itself on being open access and providing opportunities for students of all abilities.”

International Baccalaureate students also produced outstanding results with performances exceeding the students target grades. Alongside A Levels and the IB, almost 460 students completed a range of vocational qualifications this summer.

College Principal, Karen Hucker, said: “Yet again, our students produced outstanding results which reflects an incredible amount of hard work by students and teachers plus a lot of support from parents.

Students celebrate their A-Level results

"We are extremely proud that so many students achieved the success they deserve with us at Bexhill College. These achievements are particularly impressive given the increased challenge of linear exams and the need to be able to perform well under exam conditions.

"These results will provide students with significant opportunities in the future and we celebrate each and every individual performance.

“These results provide an excellent foundation on which to launch our 40th year as a successful, high performing Sixth Form College.”