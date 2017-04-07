A very special Knockout held, thanks to Bexhill Lions Club

Bexhill Lions Club held its annual It’s a Special Knockout event, with more than 100 contestants taking part.

The event, now in its 17th year and held at Bede’s School, near Hailsham, was organised by David Burstow, from the club, and fellow members from six other Lions clubs.

It is held for those with special needs and disabilities from across East Sussex. Each Lions club sponsors local groups to take part.

There were nine groups represented by more than 110 contestants in 13 teams, together with carers, family and friends.

Mayors from several towns came along, namely Simon Elford from Bexhill, Pat Hearn from Eastbourne and Nigel Coltman from Hailsham. The Hailsham Town Crier, Lion Geoff Rowe, opened the event with loud bell ringing, and was followed by a display from Sussex Sparks Cheerleaders.

Olympic ice dancer and gold medal winner Jayne Torvill OBE arrived during the afternoon and mixed with the contestants, signing autographs and posing for photographs. Jayne has a special relationship with Bexhill Lions Club, as she is an honorary member.

Games included relay races, as well as the ever popular team games including Dinner for 6, Duck Pond, Hang out the Washing and Postman Pat.

The mayors, Jayne Torvill and Lions’ zone chairman, Graham Baldwin, judged the Poster and Joker Cards competitions. After a well-fought competition by all the teams the overall winner was Grove Park School from Crowborough, second prize went to Westerleigh Judokwai and third prize to Eastbourne Special Olympics.

All the participants received medals and certificates from the mayors and Jayne Torvill, and the three winning teams received Knockout Shields.

The Spirit of the Knockout trophy, sponsored by Bede’s School, was won by Westerleigh Judokwai.

Graham said: “It was another great day for all involved.

“It is so rewarding to see contestants, supporters and helpers with huge smiles and looks of pure delight on their faces. It is a great pleasure for Lions clubs to arrange this Knockout and we now look forward to 2018.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.