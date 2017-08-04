A warm welcome for Bexhill’s Wetherspoons

Businesses in Bexhill welcomed the town’s newest pub on Friday (July 28).

Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and Tourism hosted its business breakfast for around 50 guests at JD Wetherspoon’s pub, The Picture Playhouse.

Since opening last month, the pub in Western Road has proven very popular with visitors and locals alike, serving more than 6,000 people in the first weekend.

The building has a capacity of up to 900 customers and employs 70 staff.

The pub is named after the well-known former cinema, which occupied number 38, officially opened by the Duchess of Norfolk, in 1921.

At Friday’s breakfast, Bexhill’s MP, Huw Merriman, welcomed the £4m investment JD Wetherspoon made in the town.

John Betts, of Bexhill Museum, also spoke on how the museum’s curator, Julian Porter, had worked with the pub’s designers to ensure the renovation appropriately reflected the historical culture of the town.

JD Wetherspoon area manager Tim Hine and the pub’s manager Becky Dunkley answered a wide variety of questions from guests. They said they looked forward to getting more involved in the community by supporting Bexhill Carnival, Roaring 20s and more.

Howard Martin, vice-president of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said: “The Picture Playhouse is a fantastic asset to the town that will bring a new and dynamic energy to the local hospitality businesses, hotels, B&Bs, bars and restaurants that will all benefit from the Wetherspoon investment.

“With the potential of thousands of people now making their way to the pub from the seafront each Sunday, businesses in Sackville Road and the surrounding area should reconsider being open to serve that massive increase in footfall.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.