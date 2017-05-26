A259 in Rother named most dangerous in area

The A259 in Rother has been named as the most dangerous road in the south east for motorcyclists, according to government data.

Swinton Insurance analysed the statistics and said there are on average eight motorbike accidents per 100,000 people in the region.

The A259 in Brighton and Hove was named as the 10th most dangerous road in the south east for motorcyclists.

The research compiled by Swinton also reveals the motorcyclists most likely to be in an accident by age and motorcycle type across each region in the UK. Those aged 25 were most likely to be involved in motorcycle accidents in the south east while those aged over 65 were least likely.

The conditions most likely to cause an accident on a motorcycle in the south east are also revealed, with 85 per cent of motorbike accidents in the south east occurred during fine weather, according to the research.

A-roads were the most dangerous types of roads for motorcyclists in the south east, with 74 per cent of motorbike accidents in the south east occurring on A-roads, compared to a national average of 79 per cent.

The data analysed by Swinton contains all 2016 road traffic accidents across the UK.

The A259 in the Rother district has seen quite a few accidents involving motorcyclists in recent years.

In May 2013 two bikers were left with serious injuries after they crashed into each other. They were travelling in opposite directions on the A259 between Rye and Winchelsea when they collided. In April 2012 four serious accidents, including one in which a cyclist was killed, on the A259 trunk road in Bexhill in just two days prompted the Highways Agency to launch a detailed study of the affected stretch of road to see if safety could be improved.

The Road Safety Foundation previously slapped a red rating, the second highest risk band, on the 12-mile stretch of trunk road between Hastings and Eastbourne, which in June 2008 was branded the most dangerous road in south-east England. Between 2004 and 2006 it saw almost 50 fatal or serious injury accidents.

Last November the Department for Transport announced £175 million would be used to upgrade some of England’s most dangerous roads where the risk of fatal and serious collisions is highest.

