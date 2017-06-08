A27 delays expected as police escort ‘abnormal load’

There will be periodic road closures on the A27 on Sunday as Sussex Police escort an abnormal load from Shoreham to Ninfield.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead as the electricity transformer, which is approximately 60m long and 5.5m wide, and weighs about 260 tonnes, is transported on Sunday (June, 11), a spokesperson said.

The load will depart Shoreham Port around 5am and is expected to arrive at Ninfield Substation in Potmans Lane, near Bexhill, by about 3pm.

Sergeant Dan Pitcher, of the East Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a substantial load and to ensure the safety of all motorists, we will enforce rolling road closures and periodic full road closures on stretches of the A27 throughout the day.

“This will of course cause some delays, and we’d like to thank all road users in advance for their patience and understanding.”

The operation will be carried out by Sussex Police’s Roads Policing Unit in conjunction with Highways England and Brighton and Hove City Council.