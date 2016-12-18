Advice for hard of hearing

A mobile free information and advice service for deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people will be in Bexhill at the beginning of January and anyone who is in need of their services is invited to attend.

The East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, which is based in Eastbourne, is a registered charity working in partnership with Adult Social Care. They provide a the free of charge mobile information and advice service for deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people living in East Sussex.

The vehicle is equipped to offer demonstrations of assistive equipment and hearing screening tests.

Representatives from both the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre and Adult Social Care will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss.

The mobile unit will be visiting Bexhill on Thursday January 12, 2017, and will be sited at Devonshire Square 10.30am -3.30pm.

The bus is accessible to wheelchair users.

For further information contact: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre on 01323 722505 (voice/text/fax) or e-mail: info@eshrc.org.uk or visit the website at: http://www.eshrc.org.uk