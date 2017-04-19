All at sea to stage a mock battle for new exhibition at the De La Warr

Bexhill Sailing Club joined forces with the De La Warr Pavilion to stage an event at sea to create a new work, entitled Seascape, by artist Simon Patterson

The event, which took place on Saturday, April 15 saw members of Bexhill Sailing Club set out in five boats to stage a mock ‘sea-battle’. Coloured smoke grenades were fired at various intervals from the boats, creating stunning visual effects on the water. The artist, Simon Patterson, who was shortlisted for the Turner Prize in 1996, was on the beach taking photographs of the proceedings in order to create a series of images that will appear in his exhibition ‘Safari: an exhibition as expedition.’

Safari takes place at Bexhill’s iconic De La Warr Pavilion (DLWP) from May 20 until September 3.

The ‘sea-battle’, which references how artists in the 17th and 18th centuries were invited by their patrons to design public spectacles, will be re-staged for everyone on the exhibition’s opening day, Saturday May 20.

Rosie Cooper, Head of Exhibitions at the (DLWP) says both the DLWP and Simon Patterson are delighted to be working closely with the Sailing Club in planning this event.

“The Bexhill Sailing Club have been fantastically helpful right from the start of the process,” she said.

“Their enthusiasm, expertise and willingness to join us in creating this exciting new artist commission have been invaluable to both us and the artist – and it absolutely would not have been possible without them.”

Robin Harris, Commodore of the Sailing Club says it has been a great experience for the club’s members. “We had a great time getting involved in this extraordinary project,” he said. “We are very excited about re-staging the spectacle outside the Pavilion on May 20.

“Like the Pavilion, we are an integral part of the Bexhill community and we hope that this collaboration will encourage more people to get involved with the Sailing Club as Cadets and new (sailing or non-sailing) members. “This year we have a few places left on our Learn to Sail course starting in June. Visit our website: http://bexhillsailing.club/ for more details.”

For more details on the exhibition visit: www.dlwp.com/exhibition/simon-patterson