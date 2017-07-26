All Saints Church Flower Festival

All Saints Church, Sidley held its annual summer Flower Festival, Thursday July 6-Sunday July 9.

The church was filled with an abundance of spectacular displays and wonderful aroma from the many blooms.

The theme for the festival this year was ‘A Festival of Song’ and the arrangers, all members of the congregation and friends, interpreted a wide range of songs, from ‘The Wheels on the Bus’ through ‘Oh What a Beautiful Morning’ and ‘New York, New York’ to ‘Purple Rain’.

Younger visitors enjoyed ‘The Bear Necessities’ presented by All Saints Scouts, Cubs and Beavers, All Saints School’s ‘Lets Go Fly A Kite’ and ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star’ from All Saints Baby and Toddler Group with a lot of the toddlers doing their own little arrangements.

There were also patriotic arrangements; ‘Keep The Home Fires Burning’ from World War 1, and ‘The White Cliffs of Dover’ which included a tribute to Dame Vera Lynn with Spitfires and Lancaster Bomber flying over the iconic cliffs.

Churchwarden Angela Farley says the festival is an important community event. “The Flower Festival is a highlight of our year,” she said. “It takes a lot of planning and hard work but it’s all worth it to see our many visitors enjoying their visit.

“The Fund Raising aspect is important too, especially as we are now facing a large bill of around £12,000 to repair masonry and windows in our lovely Lady Chapel. Thank you to everyone who supported us.”

The church plans future fundraising events. To get involved or for further information visit: www.allsaintssidley.com