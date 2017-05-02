All the fun of the Old Town Traditional May Day Fair

Bexhill Old Town’s Traditional May Day Fair drew a large crowd keen to enjoy some good old fashioned family fun while raising hundreds of pounds for the Old Town’s summer floral displays.

The event, held at Barrack Hall Park, Bexhill Old Town on Bank Holiday Monday, (May 1) was organised by local charity, the Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society (BOTPS).

It was BOTPS’ twelfth May Day Fair and Chair Dorothy Smith says it was a great success, adding: “The crowning of the May Queen Honey Holford, her two princesses Ellen King and Menekse Ayhan, and the Chimney Sweep Miles Davies, aged 11, was a highlight of the day.

“The May Queen and her court play a key role in the life of the Old Town, supporting the carnival and helping Father Christmas and his reindeer when they visit Bexhill in December.”

The May Court were crowned by Bexhill Town Mayor Simon Elford. He said it had been a brilliant day, adding: “Thanks to the committee for all the hard work they put in. Thankfully many people braved the weather early on and were rewarded with a sunny afternoon.”

Bexhill 100 provided the transport for the May Court and drove them round the town in two of their stunning vehicles.

The Fair offered lots of fun and games. Traditional Maypole dancing took centre stage with King Offa Dancers, and contemporary Morris dancing from Roses are Red.

Local favourites ESSPA and the Hooe Village Band provided musical entertainment, along with the newly formed trio the Swingadellas, also from Bexhill.

Bexhill Lions’ ‘Hook a duck’, RVA’s mini games, coconut shy and crockery smashing from Battle Lions were a smash hit. Bosco the Clown’s huge bubbles and circus skills workshops were popular with children and grown ups alike.

Local charity CCTV’s ceramic decorating workshop raised funds to help them bring people together at Christmas.

Furry Friends’ trained therapy bunnies came along for the day, and the Scouts were on hand making souvenir badges.

Refreshments were provided by Manor Barn and Mathilde’s Kitchen.

Dorothy says the Fair raised £400 which will go towards the cost of the summer floral displays in the Old Town which are totally funded by the Society. “It was a great day. We like to make it a traditional fun event for people of all ages. It was lovely to see so many people here in Bexhill Old Town.

“I want to thank the Society’s Events Committee who once again did a wonderful job.’

The Society is appealing for helpers. Anyone interested is asked to contact admin@botps.org.uk or call 01424 732642.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.