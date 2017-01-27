Another key game awaits high-flying H&B

The big games keep on coming as Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club pursues success in league and cup.

Kent One leaders H&B will travel to third-placed Cranbrook tomorrow (Saturday) in a key match in their quest for league glory.

Tim Sills dives over for one of his three tries against Burgess Hill. Picture courtesy Nigel Baker

And they will make the half-hour trip along the B2244 fresh off reaching the semi-finals of the London & SE Junior Vase last weekend.

In what increasingly has the makings of a memorable season for H&B, a victory tomorrow would put them in a tremendous position to go on and clinch the league title.

H&B, who haven’t conceded more than 13 points in a league fixture all season, are currently eight points clear of second-placed Old Williamsonians and 15 better off than Cranbrook with eight league fixtures remaining.

Head coach Chris Brooks said: “We’re going to have to be on top of our game. They’ve had a couple of iffy results, but they’re consistent at home and they play a very similar game to us as well.”

H&B have won 13 of their 14 league matches so far, although they only scraped home 13-11 in October’s reverse fixture against a Cranbrook side which is still unbeaten on its own ground.

“We had a tough one against them at our place and we’re expecting a very similar sort of game,” continued Brooks, whose side will be boosted by the return of talismanic captain Jimmy Adams. “They’re still tenuously in touch so they will know it’s a critical game for them as well.”

H&B are on a high following their dramatic 29-23 Vase win at home to Burgess Hill last weekend when a last gasp Chaz Ackerley try snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

“There’s very much a do or die culture within the squad at the moment,” said Brooks, who revealed that Ackerley was supposed to have been a dummy runner when he received the ball for the winning try. “They (the players) don’t like to lose and it really isn’t over till it’s over.”

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

