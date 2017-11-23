Appeal launched to help homeless people stay warm during winter

His Place Community Church in Hastings is asking people to support their campaign to help the homeless during the cold winter months.

Nicola Roper, from the town centre church, said: “We are asking for donations of hot water bottles and flasks so homeless people are able to maintain there warmth this winter and not end up in hospital seriously ill.

“The homeless shelter does not cover the whole of the winter and even though homeless people over 18 have opportunity for shelter at night they still need warmth during the day and those whom we know are under 18 and on the streets will have nowhere to stay dry this winter.

“It doesn’t take much to end up homeless and now with the six week wait for universal credit payments, more people will be at risk in our town. “We are also offering a computer support session on December to help tackle the issue as we are finding that unless you are able to use a computer you cannot sign up for the universal credit and apply for it.

“We are getting a lot of people coming into the church and cafe asking for support and to use our computers which is what they are for. We feel there needs to be support for anyone who is struggling with accessing computers whether they are old or young. People today are so easily isolated and to enable them to manage the basics of using a computer or tablet could mean the difference in getting their shopping, emailing a family member to keep in touch or accessing help they may need from other charities or social services.

“Please help to make a difference to these people.”

People can bring their donations to the His Place Art Cafe and community centre in Robertson Street.

Nicola added: “For 2018 we will be starting up cooking groups and lessons aimed at how to make food bank parcel last more than 3 days and to feed the family effectively. We will have mens art group and still run our normal social activities.

“We are trying to help fill the gaps and be a place where all ages can meet, were the vulnerable are safe and where the lonely have an opportunity to make friends and be signposted to getting support.”

People can find out more at www.hisplaceartcafe.co.uk.