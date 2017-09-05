Art exhibit draws a crowd

Bexhill Art Society’s annual exhibition has been hailed a great success, attracting hundreds of visitors over the August bank holiday weekend.

Held at the De La Warr Pavilion Studio on Saturday August 26 and Sunday 27, the exhibition and sale of paintings was presented by Bexhill Art Society (BAS).

The exhibition was officially opened by Councillor Bridget Hollingsworth and BAS chairman Jane Masters gave her a warm welcome, adding: “The Society appreciate the help given by Rother District Council to enable the exhibition to be staged.”

Clly Hollingsworth said although no artist herself she felt the standard of the works exhibited was extremely high, adding: “Congratulations to the hardworking members who undertook the task of putting together this event.”`

Founder of BAS Terry Carter was also present. Vera Douglas and Christine Verrijden were the joint co-ordinators with much help from other committee members. Many other members also gave freely of their time over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon demonstrator Anthony Wickens was joined by John Pope, a promising local artist aged ten. Together they produced quite a picture whilst talking to visitors.

Jane says competition winners this year were evenly balanced. “It was a fifty-fifty split between the ladies and gentlemen,” she said. “Last year all the winners were ladies!”

“Success is the name of the game and we are enjoying it!

“Our Annual Exhibition was a total success.

“Over eleven hundred and fifty people came to view our works of art at the De La Warr Pavilion, enjoyed the friendly atmosphere and the comments book reflected this with ‘well constructed exhibition, easy to view’ ‘enjoyed all the works’ and fantastic show again this year’.”

BAS describe themselves as a friendly group of amateur artists ready to help one another as well as raw beginners.

They meet at St Augustine’s Church Hall, Bexhill on the first Saturday of the month. Monthly meetings include guest speakers, demonstrators. Members £1 per meetings, visitors £2.00 per meeting.

Workshops for members participation, exhibitions of members work. Refreshments available. New members and visitors are welcome.

For further information visit: www.bexhillartsociety.co.uk or call 01424 843466.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.