Award for North Bexhill Access Road

An engineering firm has been honoured with the Brassey Award (Kent and East Sussex) for Engineering Excellence for its work on the North Bexhill Access Road.

Breheny Civil Engineering was awarded the accolade by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) for the 2.4km single carriageway road which provides a strategic link for East Sussex residents and businesses, opening up new employment opportunities and the potential for more than 1,000 new homes.

A team from Breheny Civil Engineering collected the award at a ceremony in the Grand Hotel, Brighton on July 27

The judges were particularly impressed by the sustainability practices used and the innovation employed across the scheme.

The team fought off competition from a number of other projects across the region to take home the Brassey Award (Kent and East Sussex) for Engineering Excellence.

The award was presented by past ICE president Professor Jean Venables and Maggie Philbin, TV personality; president of the Institution of Engineering Designers and co-founder and CEO of TeenTech.

The awards are the premier showcase for engineering achievement in South East England with 14 shortlisted infrastructure and building projects up for the annual awards, which took place at the Grand Hotel, in Brighton on Thursday, July 27.

Suzanne Moroney, director of ICE South East England, said: “The ICE South East England Engineering Excellence Awards showcase the very best of what the region has to offer in construction and engineering. All projects shortlisted for the awards are exemplars of great infrastructure projects, whether through their use of innovative new construction methods, their community engagement or their commitment to sustainability and the environment.

“I would like to congratulate all projects on their outstanding achievement.

“North Bexhill Access Road has opened up the surrounding area to a wealth of opportunities while using a number of innovative techniques to minimise the environmental impact to the ecological area.”

The project is one of 12 strategic growth corridors identified under the Strategic Economic Plan (SEP) and by connecting the Combe Valley Way (Bexhill to Hastings link road) to the A269 Ninfield Road, delivers a significant strategic transport link.

Providing this link will unlock land and opportunities that can be utilised for local business developments (up to 50,000m2) and up to 1,175 new homes.

Seven other projects and two individuals received awards on the evening, which was attended by senior figures from across the region’s built environment and construction sector.