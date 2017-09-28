Awards given for beautiful Bexhill

Individuals, businesses and groups who help to make Bexhill look beautiful were recognised when The Bexhill in Bloom Awards took place on Thursday September 21 at St John’s Centre in Town Hall Square.

The guest of honour was Lord Brett McLean who presented the Awards. Brett opened the proceedings with a welcome speech congratulating the committee on all their hard work with South and South East in Bloom.

Those Awards took place the day before and the town received four accolades: A Bronze Awards for Broadoak Park, A Silver Gilt Certificate for Bexhill Coastal Category and a Glass Plaque Also a Level 4, Thriving for Bexhill Community Allotments.

Unfortunately, John Willis was unwell and unable to attend the ceremony, however, the Community Allotments also received an Award from Bexhill in Bloom for the Best Eco Project receiving the Bert West Memorial Bowl.

Following is a list of winners from this year’s Bexhill in Bloom competition:

Category: Hotel Guest House, competing for Chamber of Commerce Cup. Winner: Buenor Aries; second: Cooden Beach Hotel.

Category: Private Garden, competing for: Wyevale Country Garden Cup: Winner: 24 Filsham; second: 6 Courthope Drive; Third: 122 Buxton Drive.

Category: Containers, competing for The Collington Lodge Cup: Winner: Green Lane;

second: 33 Cantelupe Road.

Category: Licenced Premises, competing for: Doug Boustred Cup: Winner: The Sportsman;

second: The Town House; third Sidley Working Mens Club.

Category: retail and commercial, competing for the Bexhill Chamber of Commerce Cup: First Findleys; second Wickham Bistro; third 56 St Leonards Road (Town Team).

Category: Community Garden, competing for the Rother Challenge Cup: Winner : Greyhorses; second The Sackville.

Category: Best CoProject, competing for The Bert West Memorial Cup: Winner: Bexhill Community Allotments.

Category: Good Design, Competing for the Good Design Cup: Winner: 14 Coverdale.

Category: Special Award, competing for The Gatwick Cup: Winner: Jameson Mews; second Collington Corner Childrens Day Nursery.

Category: Churches., competing for the Wyevale Country Garden Cup: First: Christchurch, second St Barnabas; third Sackville Road Methodist Church; fourth St John’s Centre.

Category: Area, competing for the Co-Op Challenge Cup. Winner: Bexhill Old Town; second Heart of Sidley.