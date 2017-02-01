Baby unit wins award for cleanliness

The Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at the Conquest Hospital has been given an award for the unit’s hard work in preventing avoidable infections.

The SCBU, along with Litlington Ward at Eastbourne’s DGH, are the first winners of the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust’s Infection Prevention and Control Team’s new ‘Clean Care Award’.

Staff at Litlington Ward at the DGH were presented with a Clean Care Award. SUS-170102-155542001

The team will make this award quarterly and it is awarded to the ward, unit or department which has achieved a set criterion of:

* No preventable/avoidable infections

* 10 hand hygiene observations submitted each month

* Compliance with average monthly National Specifications for Cleanliness (NSC) audit scores

* Consistent attendance at the monthly Infection Control Link Facilitators meetings.

Sammi Foy, infection prevention and control nurse, said: “This is a quarterly award and the winners who have achieved all of the criteria, are presented with a plaque and certificate.

“The Clean Care Award demonstrates a total team effort, and relies on all team members working together for the common goal of providing clean care and preventing avoidable infections.

*Congratulations to both SCBU and Litlington Ward for their commitment to providing excellent care.”

The SCBU team was presented with the award by director of nursing Alice Webster while chief executive Dr Adrian Bull made the presentation to Litlington.

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.