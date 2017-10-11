Battle Festival opening is a giant success

An estimated 3,000 people lined Battle High Street on Saturday to watch the spectacular curtain-raiser procession for the Battle Festival.

Towering above the crowds was the imposing, but friendly, Winter Giant. He was illuminated by around 400 local school children and their families, carrying lanterns the children had made.

Battle Festival procession. Photo by Sid Saunders SUS-170810-085139001

The Winter Giant was the centre piece of a free outdoor show telling the story of a giant looking for a place to call home featuring a 20ft giant puppet, singers, actors and the community lantern procession.

Battle Mayor Cllr David Furness said: “It was an amazing start to the festival and a real family event. The number of people who came out to watch added up to half the population of the town. The Festival committee is delighted with the way it went.”

There are lots more event to enjoy during the month-long Festival, including a Family Magic Concert at the Memorial Hall on October 29 and a Street Food Market on the Abbey Green on Saturday October 14.

Classical music enthusiasts will be able to enjoy concerts featuring Michael Collins and Battle’s own Louise Winter.

For full details of events visit www.battlefestival.co.uk.

