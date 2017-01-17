Bereaved mum’s 6,000-mile trek to take in Rye and Bexhill

A bereaved mother whose five-year-old daughter died suddenly will be visiting Rye and Bexhill as part of a mammoth charity fundraising trek.

Inspirational fundraiser Natalia Spencer has nearly completed her ‘Walk of Love’ around the coast of the UK in memory of her daughter, Elizabeth.

She will be heading into Rye Harbour on Sunday (January 22) and walking from there to Bexhill the following day.

Natalia, 41, from Cheltenham, took on the epic journey to support The Grand Appeal, the Bristol Children’s Hospital Charity, after Elizabeth passed away last year.

The youngster fell ill with a relatively common virus which triggered a rare autoimmune condition. After 18 days on life support, she passed away on December 10, 2015.

Elizabeth loved the seaside and Natalia realised she felt much closer to her daughter at the coast. On February 14 last year Natalia set off from Durdle Door in Dorset, the last beach she and Elizabeth visited together. Since then she has walked more than 6,000 miles around the whole British coastline and is on track to finish back at Durdle Door on Tuesday, February 7.

Her efforts have seen her raise more than her £100,000 fundraising target. Natalia said: “Throughout the last year I have been determined to do absolutely everything I can and more to justify the tragic loss of my daughter, and to create a lasting and beautiful celebration of her short, but bright, life on Earth. It has been an incredible journey in which I have been touched by the kindness and generosity of so many strangers. So much good has come out of my tragedy and I plan to continue my fundraising for Elizabeth’s Footprint with new projects over the coming months. I can’t think of a better way to create an amazing legacy for my precious Elizabeth than to help other critically ill children in the future.”

The funds raised by Natalia will provide vital equipment for Bristol Hospital’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.

To follow Natalia’s journey visit www.elizabethsfootprint.com or on Facebook by searching ‘Elizabeth’s Footprint’.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/Natalia-Spencer.

