Bexhill and Battle MP urging towns to apply for funding on offer to mark WW1 centenary

As the nation marks the centenary of the Battle of the Somme, MP Huw Merriman is urging Bexhill and Battle to apply for Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) money to explore the stories of the First World War.

Following the success of its community grants programme First World War: then and now, HLF has made an additional £4m available for communities looking to explore, conserve and share heritage of the First World War. Grants are available between £3,000 and £10,000.

Thousands of young people and communities throughout the UK have already been involved in activities marking the centenary such as conserving and finding out more about war memorials and using digital technology to share the fascinating stories they uncover.

The new money aims to help people explore a greater range of stories, including those surrounding the Somme campaign, which lasted from July to November 1916.

Huw said: “These projects and stories have been an inspiration. It’s so important we remember the impact of this war one hundred years on. There is still time to apply for National Lottery money and I would urge anyone in Bexhill and Battle with an idea for their own project to get in touch with HLF.”

Sir Peter Luff, chairman of the HLF, said: “The demand for National Lottery funding for First World War projects has been phenomenal, so much so we’ve decided to make extra money available. This will mean everyone, in particular more young people, can explore the momentous events of a war that shaped our nation, Europe and the world.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.