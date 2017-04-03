Bexhill biker seriously hurt in Broad Oak crash

A motorcyclist was left with serious injuries after his bike was in collision with a car in Broad Oak yesterday afternoon (Sunday, April 2).

Police are appealing for witnesses following the accident which happened on the B2089 Chitcombe Road, Broad Oak, near Rye, shortly before midday.

The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old man from Bexhill who was riding a black Suzuki GSXR-1000, was flown by the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

The car involved in the collision, a red Vauxhall Adam, was driven by a 28-year-old man from Broad Oak.

Neither he nor his passenger, a 28-year-old woman, also from Broad Oak, were hurt.

The road was closed and diversions set up for more than five hours while the incident was dealt with.

Anyone who saw the collision or noticed either vehicle being driven shortly before the incident is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or phone 101, quoting Operation Alicante.

