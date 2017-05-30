Bexhill chippy voted as one of top 50 in the country

A fish and chip shop in Bexhill has been voted as one of the top 50 takeaways in the country.

Minnie Bertha’s, on Marina, received a certificate from the judges at trade publication, Fry Magazine.

The chippy’s owner, Paul Curtis, said: “We at Minnie Bertha’s have been trading for 10 years this December.

“We decided that it may be a good idea to invite fish ‘n’ chip experts to pay us an unannounced visit and give us their feedback.

“We asked Fry Magazine to do the deed as part of its annual competition to find the best takeaways and restaurants in the land. Judges paid us a visit on Tuesday, February 7, totally unannounced.

“We received the outcome of their visit recently and my team and I were completely overwhelmed to find that we have been judged to be one of the top 50 takeaways in the country.

“We received a certificate and are particularly proud as the judging is totally independent.

“We did not pay to be judged so there is no bias.

“Out of a possible score of 100 per cent we received 97 per cent.

“The three per cent that we failed on will be addressed for a 100 per cent score, maybe next year.

“Fry Magazine is a trade journal, so to be rated so highly by trade experts is a true honour especially when you consider the fact that there are some 10,000 plus fish ‘n’ chip shops in the UK.”

