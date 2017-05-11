Bexhill company pledges support to Time to Change campaign

Hastings Direct has signed an employer pledge with Time to Change, the growing social movement run by charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness.

The movement’s aim is to change the way mental health is thought about and acted upon in the workplace.

CEO Gary Hoffman signed the pledge on Monday (May 8) before inviting colleagues to show their support by signing the pledge wall at the Conquest House office.

Colleagues at Hastings’ other sites in Leicester, Newmarket, London and Gibraltar will also be signing it over the coming days.

Mr Hoffman, Hastings Group CEO, said: “I’m delighted to officially mark the launch of our company wellbeing programme by signing the Time to Change Employer Pledge on behalf of Hastings.

“It’s a fantastic campaign created by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness designed to help remove stigma around mental health. By signing the pledge we aim to change how we think and act about mental health here at Hastings, making sure that our colleagues who are facing these problems feel supported.”

Initially focusing on highlighting mental health, Hastings’ wellbeing programme will also look to support colleagues’ physical health, resilience and environmental change.

