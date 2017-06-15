Bexhill cyclist dies after Fairlight crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist from Bexhill died in a collision near Fairlight this morning (Thursday).

Police say the fatal collision involving a cyclist and car took place on Battery Hill, shortly before 7am.

On arrival police officers and paramedics found a cyclist - a man in his 50s from Bexhill - who had suffered serious injuries. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the car, a white Vauxhall Agila hatchback, was driven by an 88-year-old Hastings woman, who was uninjured.

The road was closed between Waites Lane and the top of Battery Hill while emergency services dealt with the incident. It was re-opened to traffic at 11.15am.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting Operation Tipton.

