Bexhill cyclist suffers serious injuries

A cyclist from Bexhill has suffered serious injuries after a collision near Pevensey.

Police say the incident, involving a grey Volkswagen Passat, occurred on the A259 just east of Pevensey Roundabout, at about 7.42pm on Monday (July 31).

The cyclist, a 55-year-old man from Bexhill, was taken to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards with serious injuries and later released. The driver, a 50-year-old man from Eastbourne, was uninjured, police said.

Police say both the car and the bicycle were travelling eastbound when the incident happened.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Gibson.