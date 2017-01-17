Bexhill denied by last gasp leveller

Bexhill United’s footballers were denied a first victory since November by a last gasp equaliser on Saturday.

The Pirates had led for more than an hour through Drew Greenall’s first half strike, and despite being reduced to 10 men midway through the second half, looked like picking up a very welcome win until conceding right at the death.

But the 1-1 draw at home to Oakwood did at least end Bexhill’s run of six successive Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One defeats.

Bexhill made their best start to a match all season and spent all of the opening eight minutes in Oakwood territory.

“I don’t think I’ve ever watched a game that’s been like that,” said Bexhill joint manager Ryan Light. “They couldn’t get out of their half.”

The hosts duly opened the scoring with a beautifully worked goal. Corey Wheeler picked the ball up in the middle of the pitch and played it out to the left, from where Wayne Giles delivered a first time cross which was swept home by the left boot of Greenall.

Things get heated early on at The Polegrove. Picture courtesy Jon Smalldon

After the goal Bexhill allowed Oakwood to get into the game a bit more as they stopped pressing like they had been. Oakwood fashioned a couple of half chances and it became more of an even game.

The second half began in similar fashion to how the first ended with both sides having a bit of the ball, but Bexhill not feeling unduly concerned.

Bexhill’s task was made more difficult when central defender Ashley Kidman was shown a second yellow card for a foul midway inside Oakwood’s half having picked up his first booking in the opening 10 minutes following a scuffle with an opponent.

Kieron Purkis headed straight into the arms of Dan Rose, while at the other end, Wayne Giles was denied by a last ditch block from Oakwood defender Toby Gilbert as he was about to pull the trigger at the end of a great run into the box.

Georges Gouet challenges an Oakwood opponent. Picture courtesy Jon Smalldon

Alfie Slark’s firm shot from the left-hand corner of the box was well held by Rose, but on the whole Bexhill looked fairly comfortable, despite their numerical disadvantage.

There was to be a late sting in the tail, though. Paul Johnston’s cross from near the byeline on Oakwood’s right hit the crossbar before being cleared.

Bexhill never completely got the ball to safety, however, and when it was crossed back in, it fell kindly for Jack Norse, whose shot from inside the area deflected into the net.

Light added: “If we had scored a second at any stage I think that would’ve been it. We’re struggling to get over that finish line.

Nathan Lopez tussles for possession. Picture courtesy Jon Smalldon

“We seem to not be able to keep the ball very well when we lose a man and invite teams on to us.”

Bexhill: Rose, Butchers, Ottley, Kidman, McFarlane, Holden, Gouet, Lopez, Greenall (Shelton), Giles, Wheeler. Subs not used: Hammond, Miah, Perez, Kane.

