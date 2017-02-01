Bexhill Farmer’s Market makes a welcome return to town this week

Bexhill’s Farmer’s Market re-opens on a weekly basis this Friday (Feb 3).

The popular market is open from 8.30am to 2pm located in Devonshire Square.

After a six week winter break its stallholders are once again offering quality locally sourced food and crafts to the residents of Bexhill.

Farmer’s Market manager Keith Tate said: “Many local shoppers really enjoy the market’s friendly atmosphere which gives a more personal shopping experience.

“Making the farmers market a regular and welcome part of their weekly shopping plan provides an opportunity to enjoy buying local and also support local farmers and traders too.

“Stall holders at the market offer hot food, cakes, pies, fruit and veg, fresh fish, meats and wild game, hand selected loose tea, cheeses, spices, Jams and chutney, artisan bread, plants, fudge, handmade crafts, honey, Natural health Supplement advice/product, E.F student letting info and various other things.

“There is something for everyone and a wide enough range of delicious offerings to stock up on nearly all you need for a weekly food shop.

“We hope to see even more new regular customers this year.”

Keith added: “The Farmers Market is a non profit making venture and looks to provide locally sourced healthy fresh products for the people of Bexhill.

“You can’t beat shopping in a local friendly atmosphere. At a time when supermarkets are ever expanding the Bexhill Market is such gem, giving customers a chance to chit chat, browse and find a treat.”

