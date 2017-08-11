Bexhill festival organisers eye world record for the most mermaids

Bexhill Festival of the Sea is looking forward to an exciting sixth year celebrating life near the sea and promises to offer something for everyone.

The free to enter festival kicks off with a weekend event next to the De La Warr Pavilion, with more than 50 stalls highlighting Sussex produce and global seafood cuisine, English wine, arts and crafts, local charities, marine and wildlife conservation, cooking demonstrations, free angling coaching, children’s fun fair, dancing and a fantastic line-up of live music.

On Saturday, September 2 the festival beach will play host to a Guinness World Record attempt with the largest gathering of mermaids.

Mermaids, mermen and merbabies will grace the shore sponsored by SLM Motors and SLM Toyota.

Those wanting to take part in the world record attempt can don a tail and come along to help make this attempt reality.

To close the event there will be a very special concert with international stars, Peter Knight’s Gigspanner and Liane Carroll.

Tickets are available on the De La Warr Pavilion website.

Carole Green, organiser of Bexhill Festival of the Sea, said: “Our very favourite seafood chef will join us with new recipes and will share the stage with Wild Feast cooking with foraged ingredients.

“Marine Conservation Society and Sussex Wildlife Trust brings the wonders of the oceans and will share their vast experience of our marine environment, all helping to protect our sea life and beaches for generations to come.

“The Angling Festival presents four weeks of major competitions attracting anglers from many regions. The challenges start on Monday, September 4. Competitions reflect all sea angling pursuits with beach, boat, kayak, specimen hunt, juniors, bass specimen hunt and a charter boat challenge.”

For more information on the festival log onto www.bexhillseafestival.co.uk.

