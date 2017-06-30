Bexhill FM set to hit the airwaves

Bexhill’s own radio station goes live tomorrow (July 1), with the promise of a fortnight of top quality broadcasting.

Bexhill on Air kicks off live from 9am from Bexhill Academy. The team, led by station director Richard Harris, have assembled a wide range of entertainment and information, all with a focus on Bexhill.

Highlights include studio visits from members of the community, specialist music shows and home-grown entertainment produced by a team of students and members of the community.

“It’s going to be our biggest year yet,” said Mr Harris. “We couldn’t be more proud – and eager to get started. We want to be a platform for our community to be heard. We are the voice of Bexhill.”

A special feature this year will be a focus on health, with a range of experienced professionals within the community, including Healthwatch East Sussex, Rother Voluntary Action, and Younique Wellbeing, all speaking about the benefits of good health and fitness.

Throughout 2017, Bexhill FM has been working within the community to get Bexhill voices heard, by attending several events, such as the Wheels of Wonder event, the Starfish Races, and the Old Town Preservation Society’s In Living Memory event about the history of Bexhill.

Co-director Chris Thompson said: “We are working with some incredible local businesses and organisations. We cannot thank them enough. Now all the people of Bexhill need to join in to make this a bigger and bigger part of town life in the future. Come heat wave or hailstones, the Voice of Bexhill will take the area by storm tomorrow.”

Bexhill FM also has several outside broadcasts planned including Hastings Pier Jam on July 1 and the RVA’s Be Active event at the De La Warr on July 9. You can tune into Bexhill FM live on 87.7, or online at www.bexhillfm.org. Call 01424 735477 for more.

