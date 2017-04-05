Bexhill Halifax branch to close

Bexhill’s branch of Halifax will be closing later this year.

The move is part of the Lloyds Banking Group’s plans to close scores of branches across the country.

Today (Wednesday, April 5), the group announced the locations of 100 branches that it plans to close between July and October.

Some 54 Lloyds branches will be affected, alongside 24 Bank of Scotland and 22 Halifax branches, one of which is the Bexhill branch.

A Halifax spokesman said: “The Halifax, Bexhill-on-Sea branch will close on July 19, due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with, which has resulted in customers using it less often.

“The majority of customers also now regularly use alternative branches or use other ways to bank such as online and telephone banking to complete their banking needs.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause and have informed customers of the closest alternative branch, which is Hastings.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.