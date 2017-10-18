Bexhill Health Walkers do like to stroll along the Prom, Prom, Prom!

The Bexhill Health Walk celebrated its 13th Anniversary, appropriately, on Friday October 13.

A total of 35 walkers gathered for a brisk celebratory stroll along Bexhill’s iconic seafront promenade, many of whom have been taking part in this walk since it’s earliest days. After they enjoyed a slice of celebratory ‘birthday’ cake at Di Paulo’s café.

Jenny Deering, East Sussex Health Walks Project Officer at The Conservation Volunteers says the event is beneficial in many ways. “Our walkers have always had a great deal of fun, making new friends and improving their health along the way,” she said. “It was great to see how many turned out for our anniversary walk today.

“Our Health Walks couldn’t take place without our Walk Leaders, so we’d especially like to thank all the dedicated volunteers, past and present, who have helped to make this walk such a success over the years.

“We all know we should try and be a bit more active, and walking is a simple but very effective way of working towards the recommended 150 minutes of physical activity that adults should be doing each week. Studies show that we tend to become less active as we get older, but by joining a weekly health walk, we can significantly improve our health, well-being and confidence in a relatively short time.”

The health walks are free, last no longer than an hour and there is no need to book, just turn up. To try the Bexhill Health Walk, meet at the De La Warr Pavilion, every Friday at 11am. Call 07740 899559 or e-mail: j.deering@tcv.org.uk