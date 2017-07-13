Bexhill man arrested after altercation on the A27

A Bexhill man was arrested following an altercation between two motorists on the A27 at Lewes.

The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife in a public place and driving without due care and attention.

The incident, involving a silver or grey Ford Transit and a white Ford Transit Connect – both of which were sign written – is reported to have occurred at about 4pm on Tuesday (11 July) at Kingston Roundabout.

The Bexhill man has been questioned by police and has been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the altercation.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it via email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phone 101, quoting serial 1015 of 11/07.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

