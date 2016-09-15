Bexhill man arrested after Hastings man left with head injuries following robbery

Police are seeking witnesses to a robbery in Hastings which has left a 35-year-old man with serious head injuries.

It happened at around 1.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 14) in the Summerfields area, on a path between the Falaise Gym on Bohemia Road and Holmesdale Gardens near its junction with Redmayne Drive.

Police said the victim was attacked by two men and his black Samsung S1 mobile phone and a black wallet were stolen.

After seeking help at the St John Ambulance training centre he was taken to the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Barberry.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police added a 31-year-old man from Bexhill and a 26-year-old man from London have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

