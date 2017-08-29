Bexhill man dies in A259 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 26-year-old man from Bexhill died in a three-car collision on the A259.

Sussex Police say the man had been driving a blue BMW M3 on the A259 Marsh Road near Hooe when it collided with a white Ducato Auto-Trail campervan travelling in the same direction on Saturday (August 26).

He was taken to King’s College Hospital in London, where he sadly died from his injuries.

The Ducato driver, a 77-year-old man from Swanley in Kent, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries; his passenger, a 75-year-old woman from Hastings, was taken to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards with minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information – in particular anyone with a dash cam who was travelling along the A259 between Hooe and Bexhill between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday – to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Warbler.