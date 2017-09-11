Bexhill man sentenced for sex offences against young boy

A Bexhill man has been jailed for eight years for the rape of a young boy under the age of 16 and possessing extreme pornographic images.

John Knight, 66, of Kingscott Close, was sentenced following a trail at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, September 1.

He was convicted the previous day of raping the boy and of possessing the images.

Police said the images, which were not of the boy or any other children, were found by police at Knight’s address in Bexhill when they searched it after he was arrested on suspicion of the rape.

He will also be a registered sex offender for life and was given a Sexual Offence Prevention Order (SHPO), severely restricting his access to children and computers.

Detective Constable Kelly Buck, of the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said Knight used his influence to gain the boy’s confidence, eventually getting to a stage at which he was able to abuse his victim for his own ‘sexual gratification’.

DC Buck added: “As Knight pleaded not guilty the victim had to give evidence in the trial.

“Although he was able to do so on the basis of a video-recording he was still cross-examined and we admire his strength of character in being prepared to do this.”

