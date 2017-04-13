Bexhill marks decade of being Fairtrade town with ceremony

An event was held at the town hall to mark 10 years of Bexhill being a Fairtrade town.

Mayor Simon Elford and past mayor Joy Hughes presented certificates to organisations which promote the Fairtrade message.

These included Bexhill in Bloom, Bexhill Academy and Beulah Baptist Church.

Guests were received with a welcome cuppa of Fairtrade tea, coffee, juice, Fairtrade cookies, wafers and cake.

The event was opened by the chairman of Bexhill Fairtrade town committee, Jack Doherty.

Neil Woodroffe then read the resolution of Rother District Council (RDC), supporting and promoting Fairtrade principles in theory and in practice by using Fairtrade products in their own hospitality, which received wide applause.

Jack said: “It was fitting that past mayor, Cllr Joy Hughes assisted the present mayor, Simon Elford in presenting Fairtrade certificates to many establishments in the town as she was part of the initiative at RDC and local volunteers to work to achieve Fairtrade town status.”

Jack, on behalf of the committee, congratulated the shops, cafes, businesses, schools, colleges, churches, faith groups and organisations on their vision for a better world by action.

