Bexhill motorcyclist injured in hit and run

A motorcyclist from Bexhill suffered serious injuries after a hit and run collision.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a white Mercedes E Class and a Suzuki motorbike on Moor Lane, Ringmer, on Sunday, August 27.

The rider of the bike, a 51-year-old man from Bexhill, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious multiple injuries.

Police say the driver of the Mercedes failed to stop at the scene.

If you witnessed the collision or have any information on the Mercedes driver please report online or call 101 quoting reference 794 of 27/08.