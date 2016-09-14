Bexhill nursing home is branded by CQC as ‘inadequate’ by inspectors

A nursing home for those with dementia has been rated as ‘inadequate’ by inspectors following an unannounced visit.

Lindsay Hall, in Dorset Road, was given the lowest rating for all aspects of its service.

A report was published this week by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following the inspection in July.

The report said: “At an inspection in March 2015 the overall rating for this service was inadequate.

“At this time we took enforcement action. Seven breaches of regulation of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) 2014 were identified.

“The inspection found significant risks to people due to the poor management of medicines and people not receiving appropriate person centred care.

“Following the inspection, we received an action plan which set out what actions were to be taken to achieve compliance by June 2015. During our inspection in August 2015, we looked to see if improvements had been made. The inspection found improvements had been made and breaches in regulation had been met.

“However, the improvements were not fully embedded in practice and they need further time to be fully established into everyday care delivery.

“Due to a high number of concerns raised about the safety of people, the meal service and staffing levels we brought forward the scheduled inspection to July this year.

“This inspection found people’s safety was being compromised in a number of areas. Care plans did not reflect people’s assessed level of care needs and care delivery was not person specific or holistic.

“We found people with specific health problems such as pressure ulcers and wounds were not up to date and did not have sufficient guidance in place for staff to deliver safe treatment. The lack of suitably qualified and experienced staff impacted on the care delivery and staff were under pressure to deliver care in a timely fashion. Shortcuts in care delivery were identified. We also found the provider was not meeting the requirements of the Mental Capacity Act (MCA) 2005. Mental capacity assessments were not completed in line with legal requirements.”

Owners of Lindsay Hall Nursing Home have said they have addressed a lot of concerns raised in the inspectors’ report.

The home is owned by Galleon Care Homes, part of Titleworth, which also owns High Beech Care Home in Bexhill.

Julien Payne, director of Titleworth Healthcare, which owns the home, said: “The safety, well-being and comfort of our residents is at the heart of everything we do.

“We are therefore constantly working to maintain our standards of excellence as part of our Quality Assurance Procedures and we are already a long way down the line of addressing the concerns highlighted in the Care Quality Commission’s report.

“Our company has been providing the highest standards of quality nursing and residential care for more than 35 years and is one of the most respected care providers in the UK.”

The full report can be read by clicking here.

