Bexhill priest facing trial over alleged blue badge fraud

A priest will stand trial next month, accused of using a blue badge belonging to a man who had died almost three years previously.

Father William Haymaker, of Suffolk Road, appeared at Hastings’ Magistrates Court on July 5.

It is alleged that on May 26 2015 he parked his car in a disabled bay in Bolton Road, Eastbourne, displaying in the vehicle a blue badge which had expired and which belonged to a man from Herstmonceux who had died in August 2012.

He pleaded not guilty and will stand trial on August 31.