Bexhill road cordoned off after man causes ‘disturbance’

Police have revealed why part of a road in Bexhill town centre was cordoned off on Saturday (November 11).

Officers were called to an address in Sackville Road at around 4.15pm.

Part of the street was cordoned off and two police cars sent to the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesman said at the time that it was ‘nothing of concern to members of the public’.

Yesterday (November 14), a police spokesman said: “Police were called to a flat in Sackville Road, Bexhill, where a man was reported to be causing a disturbance.

“Officers attended and found a man demanding access to the premises to recover property left behind while staying there.

“No offences were identified. The man was given words of advice concerning his behaviour.”