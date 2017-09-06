Bexhill rowers pedal across UK for young cancer sufferer, Jack

Three rowers have swapped their oars for pedals by setting off on a mammoth cycle rode across the UK in aid of a young cancer sufferer.

Atlantic Ocean rower Dan Renner, along with Bexhill Rowing Club teammates Greg Anderson and Will Knapp, set off on Monday (September 4) to pedal the 956-mile journey from John O’Groats to Lands End.

The three rowers are undertaking the challenge to raise money for four-year-old Jack Jeffreys, who has been diagnosed who has stage four neuroblastoma.

This has also affected his bone marrow.

He is on a 70-day plan at the Royal Marsden Hospital, undergoing chemotherapy and regular blood transfusions every 10 days with its side effects adding to his suffering, with the hope of shrinking the tumour so surgeons can operate to remove it.

Kathleen Renner has set up an online fundraising page for Jack.

She said Jack’s mum, Katie took him to the doctor recently as his legs were aching and he had started limping. Doctors tested for possible arthritis but Jack’s stomach became distended and painful.

They found a growth in his abdomen, which turned out to be the tumour.

After further tests it was discovered Jack’s cancer had reached stage four.

Fewer than 100 children in the UK are diagnosed each year with neuroblastoma and most children who have this cancer are younger than five years old, according to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Neuroblastoma develops from the cells left behind from a baby’s development in the womb. It can occur anywhere in the body. The site of origin is either in one of the two adrenal glands situated in the abdomen or in nerve tissue that runs alongside the spinal cord, in the neck, chest, abdomen or pelvis.

Kathleen said: “Jack is the real hero having to take on this huge battle at such a young age but aside from his doctors and nurses, friends and family there are three rowers from Bexhill, who have kindly offered to dedicate their cycle from John O’Groats to Lands End to raising money for a treat for Jack so that he has something to look forward to on the many dark days ahead.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/jacks-fund-a-four-year-olds-fight.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.