Bexhill RSPCA shop not closing and is open for business

The RSPCA charity shop in Bexhill wants to reassure supporters that it is not closing down.

RSPCA Sussex East and Hastings Branch have received a number of enquiries asking about their charity shop at 16, Western Road, which currently has a ‘for sale’ sign on the building.

In response, Mary Bristow, Chair of the RSPCA Sussex East and Hastings Branch, said: “It is the freehold that is for sale and the RSPCA still has the lease on the shop.

“The store continues to operate and welcomes many more customers in 2017.”

The shop is open Monday-Saturday, 10-4pm, and Sundays 10-2pm.

The Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-financed. Visit: www.

rspca.org.uk/local/sussex-east-and-hastings-branch

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.