Bexhill’s Music Man project all set for Palladium

The Bexhill Branch of the ‘Music Man Project’, a music education service for people of all ages with learning disabilities, is preparing to take to the stage of the London Palladium later this year.

Founder of the project, David Stanley, along with students from Southend on Sea joined the Bexhill youngsters at the Royal British Legion Club, Little Common for a full rehearsal of a special ‘Music Is Magic’ concert to be performed at the London Palladium on October 15.

A young lady enjoying the Bexhill Branch of the 'Music Man Project'

The Music Man Project is the UK’s first full-time music education service specifically for children and adults with learning disabilities. It was founded in South Essex by former Deputy Head Teacher David Stanley to meet a growing demand from parents for regular and accessible musical opportunities for their children. His aim was to access the innate musicality in everyone, regardless of their learning difficulty or special educational need. He left his mainstream secondary school post to launch a full-time specialist charitable provision. His approach centres on education, enjoyment and performance through the teaching of his original music at special schools, colleges, care homes, weekly music schools and daily adult classes in the community.

The Music Man Project was brought to East Sussex in June last year by mother and daughter team Leisa and Cashmeira Jones, who run the Little Common sessions together. Leisa said: “We are so lucky to have such a lovely large venue to rehearse in and because of this we were all able to work with our friends from Southend on the songs we will be performing at the Palladium.”

At the 'Music Man Project'.

