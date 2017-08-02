Bexhill schoolgirl passes half-way mark in 1,000-mile fundraising trek

A schoolgirl attempting to walk 1,000 miles this year for charity has passed the half-way mark.

Abigail Wheeler, eight, started her fundraising drive in January with the aim of amassing 1,000 miles through numerous walks throughout 2017 in aid of The Rainforest Foundation UK.

The youngster, who attends King Offa Academy, passed the 500-mile mark while out on a scout camp recently.

Since January Abigail has raised more than £300.

Abigail, who wants to become a gardener when she is older, first became interested in saving the world’s rainforests after learning about them at school just before last Christmas.

Her year group did a sponsored walk to raise funds.

Abigail even wrote to the Queen after Christmas, saying she wanted to ‘go to the top’ to let her know of her upset at seeing trees taken away. She received a reply from Her Majesty offering well wishes in her fundraising efforts.

Abigail’s mum said: “Abigail said she’s very pleased to reach 500 miles and excited to reach 1,000 miles. I’m completely blown away, not just with Abigail’s resolve and progress, but also by the huge support she’s received by The Rainforest Foundation UK, her school, scout group, and residents.

“She has even received donations from other parts of the country, people who have seen her story and wanted to support her. I’d like thank everyone for following her story.

“We’ve mainly just taken longer routes to get places, but Abigail has also taken part in the recent Beat the Street game, various hikes with Bexhill 9th Beavers and Cubs, and the carnival parade. We try to walk everywhere we can, where we might have otherwise used the car or bus.”

Many businesses in town have also been offering Abigail help by displaying her leaflets and taking in donations.

To sponsor Abigail visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Abirainforestsaver.

