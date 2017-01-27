Bexhill snap up duo ahead of Withdean trip

Bexhill United Football Club may well have two new players in its squad when it plays at the former home of Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow (Saturday).

Joint manager Ryan Light confirmed after last weekend's game against Langney Wanderers that the Pirates will be bringing in Johnny Akoto from Seaford Town on a dual registration basis with Hastings United.

He also said the club will be signing Ben Thorpe, a striker from Hastings' development squad, in time for the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One game away to AFC Varndeanians at the Withdean Stadium.

Regular goalkeeper Dan Rose is due to return after playing for the Sussex under-18 team last weekend. Ashley Kidman is suspended, however, and Alex Trickett has been released by mutual consent.

Bexhill are ninth in the table with nine games remaining and will be eager to end a run of one point from seven league matches against third-from-bottom opposition.

Light said: "We're in the hunt for every point that's still available. We want to finish on a high and really lay a foundation for what we want to do next year.

Gordon Cuddington on the ball for Bexhill United against Langney Wanderers. Picture courtesy Jon Smalldon

"I think sixth looks a little bit out of reach, but we're fighting for the highest possible position and if it's seventh that's what we will have to take."

Bexhill United's upcoming fixtures: tomorrow (Saturday) AFC Varndeanians (a), February 4 Lingfield (h), February 11 Midhurst & Easebourne (a), February 18 Steyning Town (a), February 25 Saltdean United (h).

