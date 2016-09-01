Bexhill teenager charged following stabbing

A teenager been charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place after man was stabbed in Bexhill on Tuesday (August 30).

The victim, a 35-year-old man from St Leonards, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident in Albert Road.

He has since been discharged.

Frazer Robson, 19, of Cuthbert Close, Bexhill, was due to appear before Brighton magistrates today (Thursday, September 1).

A 28-year-old Robertsbridge man, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and handling stolen goods, has been released on police bail until October 31, pending further enquiries.

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.