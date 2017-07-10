Bexhill teenager robbed of handbag

Police are investigating a robbery in Bexhill, in which a woman was struck and robbed of her handbag.

It happened at around 1.20am on Friday (July 7) after the 19-year-old woman parted company with a friend in the town centre and began walking along London Road.

She was approached by a man walking in the opposite direction who demanded she give him her handbag.

When she refused and tried to resist, he struck her twice before snatching the bag and running off down Terminus Road.

The woman was uninjured and there was nothing of significant value in the handbag.

Her assailant is described as white, slim build, around 5ft 7ins, and dirty-looking with bulging eyes and a dark beard. He wore a blue and red jacket, dark baseball cap and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online here or phone 101, quoting serial 86 of 07/07.

